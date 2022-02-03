David was one of several professional casualties of the attorney general’s investigation, which found that Cuomo had harassed 11 women and led to the governor’s resignation. The board chair of the feminist group Time’s Up, Roberta Kaplan, resigned after the report found she had spoken to a Cuomo adviser about how the governor should handle the accusations. The CEO of the same group, Tina Tchen, quit weeks later after text messages revealed she had called off a plan for a statement of support for Boylan after others at Time’s Up had conversations with Cuomo aides. Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, lost his job at the network after the investigation revealed he had been trying to help the governor fight the allegations.