This week, Graham found himself in a similar position to many other high-profile Republicans who have mixed kowtowing to Trump with the occasional subtle disagreement: under the bus.
After Graham dared to disagree with Trump’s suggestion that he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he becomes president again, Trump dismissed Graham as a “RINO” — a Republican in name only.
“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong,” Trump said. “I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO.”
Trump added: “Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that.”
Generally, when such a charge is lodged against you, you fight back and defend your honor. But not when it’s Trump. Graham merely stood by his position, making no mention of Trump or the questioning of his GOP bona fides.
This has become a familiar arc for many of Trump’s most powerful Republican supporters: You warm up to him and try to make the most of his political power, often ignoring or dismissing the controversies that go along with it. You pick your spots when you disagree or think he has gone too far. Then he tries to assert his dominion over you by turning his supporters against you. And often, you rather meekly just take it.
Perhaps the most pronounced example of this also saw a new development this week. In a statement walking back his suggestion that then-Vice President Mike Pence should have tried to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election, Trump called for investigating his former vice president over the matter (for what, it’s not entirely clear).
For four years, Pence had engaged in a dance quite similar to Graham’s. While often staying out of some of Trump’s biggest controversies, Pence endlessly flattered Trump, all the while giving the thrice-married playboy who showed precious little familiarity with Christianity credibility with religious conservatives.
By early January of last year, though, it all fell apart. Pence’s failure to go along with Trump’s plot to overturn the election resulted in Trump almost instantly turning a significant number of Republicans against Pence, most likely foreclosing any hopes Pence might have had of assuming his potential status as a future presidential contender.
Pence, like Graham, has largely just taken his medicine. For a moment last summer, he stood by his actions on Jan. 6 and obliquely described Trump’s effort to have him overturn the election as “un-American.”
But Pence didn’t connect it to Trump — despite clearly implying that Trump had pushed an “un-American” plot — and in the very same speech, he even compared Trump to Ronald Reagan. Otherwise, Pence hasn’t really spent time truly defending himself, apparently just hoping the whole thing blows over — which Trump has given no indication he intends to let happen.
A few other relevant examples:
- Former attorney general William P. Barr went along with many of Trump’s transparent efforts to use the Justice Department for political goals. But when Barr didn’t go far enough vis-a-vis 2020 election-related issues (see: Hunter Biden, the probe of the Russia probe and voter fraud), he earned a series of rebukes, including Trump calling him a “spineless RINO.” Unlike some of the others, Barr has responded somewhat directly to Trump’s attacks, including comparing Trump’s voter-fraud claims to bovine excrement and likening Trump to a “deposed king ranting.” He also has a book coming out soon and has testified before the Jan. 6 committee.
- Former Trump United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley suggested post-Jan. 6 that the GOP would move on from Trump and said she was “angry” about the situation and “disgusted” by Trump’s attacks on Pence. She soon tried to clean it up — and has sought a return to his good graces ever since — but Trump has given her the cold shoulder. Trump has also needled her repeatedly by suggesting that she has succumbed to the power of his supporters. “Well, every time she criticizes me, she un-criticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump said to Vanity Fair. “I guess she gets the base.” Haley has done little to rebut the idea, thereby reinforcing it.
- Fox News has matched the pattern: being tough on Trump initially during the 2016 campaign, then working in tandem with him when he rose to power, then finding itself attacked by Trump for its failure to sufficiently toe his line on things like the 2020 election results. Trump has repeatedly attacked it and pointed supporters to more-extreme cable outlets, but Fox has done little to directly respond and rebut Trump’s suggestion that it should be on Trump’s team (save for Neil Cavuto). In contrast, it has instead made pains to make it clear that it remains in Trump’s good graces.
- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was instrumental in passing Trump’s agenda. He also arguably saved Trump from being convicted at his impeachment trial last year, strongly criticizing Trump but saying you can’t convict a former president. He even stood by as Trump arguably cost the GOP the Senate and him his status as majority leader. But Trump has since savaged McConnell as an “old crow” and tried to rally the party to unseat McConnell as GOP leader (with little in the way of a return).
That last one brings us back to Graham. While few GOP candidates have signed on to the anti-McConnell effort, Graham was the one who breathed some life into it just a few short weeks ago — assisting in Trump’s effort to bring McConnell to heel. He’s also forcefully urged his party to bow to reality and stand by Trump. Now he’s dismissed by Trump as a “RINO” because he doesn’t agree with pardoning those who stormed the Capitol.
The lesson of Trump’s entire political career is that loyalty remains very much a one-way street. Even those whom he’s merely suspicious of often find themselves coming in for some form of ritual humiliation. But they feel they can’t do anything about it, because they know who will emerge from such a battle stronger. They keep just hoping against hope that the whole thing fades away and that they can reach some kind of accommodation to return to Trump’s (and the base’s) good side.
But all the while, they reinforce and bolster the same dominance that means they can’t speak their mind in the first place — ensuring that Trump will continue to do things they clearly don’t think are good for the party or the country. Graham will most assuredly try to salvage the situation, given the political expediency argument he keeps making about Trump. He’ll do so, though, with a continually diminished amount of pride.