When it comes to the many Republican officeholders who have bent over backward for Donald Trump, few compare with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Graham was a huge Trump critic when the two ran for president in 2016, but he rather quickly morphed himself into one of Trump’s fiercest backers. Graham repeatedly made it pretty clear that this was more about political expediency than true conviction, but the result was the same. And that posture reinforced just how much dignity some were forfeiting in the service of Trumpism.

This week, Graham found himself in a similar position to many other high-profile Republicans who have mixed kowtowing to Trump with the occasional subtle disagreement: under the bus.

After Graham dared to disagree with Trump’s suggestion that he might pardon Jan. 6 defendants if he becomes president again, Trump dismissed Graham as a “RINO” — a Republican in name only.

“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong,” Trump said. “I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a RINO.”

Trump added: “Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that.”

Generally, when such a charge is lodged against you, you fight back and defend your honor. But not when it’s Trump. Graham merely stood by his position, making no mention of Trump or the questioning of his GOP bona fides.

This has become a familiar arc for many of Trump’s most powerful Republican supporters: You warm up to him and try to make the most of his political power, often ignoring or dismissing the controversies that go along with it. You pick your spots when you disagree or think he has gone too far. Then he tries to assert his dominion over you by turning his supporters against you. And often, you rather meekly just take it.

Perhaps the most pronounced example of this also saw a new development this week. In a statement walking back his suggestion that Vice President Mike Pence should have tried to unilaterally overturn the 2020 election, Trump called for investigating his former vice president over the matter (for what, it’s not entirely clear).

For four years, Pence had engaged in a dance quite similar to Graham’s. While often staying out of some of Trump’s biggest controversies, Pence endlessly flattered Trump, all the while giving the thrice-married playboy who showed precious little familiarity with Christianity credibility with religious conservatives.

By early January of last year, though, it all fell apart. Pence’s failure to go along with Trump’s plot to overturn the election resulted in Trump almost instantly turning a significant number of Republicans against Pence, most likely foreclosing any hopes Pence might have had of assuming his potential status as a future presidential contender.

Pence, like Graham, has largely just taken his medicine. For a moment last summer, he stood by his actions on Jan. 6 and obliquely described Trump’s effort to have him overturn the election as “un-American.”

But Pence didn’t connect it to Trump — despite clearly implying that Trump had pushed an “un-American” plot — and in the very same speech, he even compared Trump to Ronald Reagan. Otherwise, Pence hasn’t really spent time truly defending himself, apparently just hoping the whole thing blows over — which Trump has given no indication he intends to let happen.

A few other relevant examples:

That last one brings us back to Graham. While few GOP candidates have signed on to the anti-McConnell effort, Graham was the one who breathed some life into it just a few short weeks ago — assisting in Trump’s effort to bring McConnell to heel. He’s also forcefully urged his party to bow to reality and stand by Trump. Now he’s dismissed by Trump as a “RINO” because he doesn’t agree with pardoning those who stormed the Capitol.

The lesson of Trump’s entire political career is that loyalty remains very much a one-way street. Even those whom he’s merely suspicious of often find themselves coming in for some form of ritual humiliation. But they feel they can’t do anything about it, because they know who will emerge from such a battle stronger. They keep just hoping against hope that the whole thing fades away and that they can reach some kind of accommodation to return to Trump’s (and the base’s) good side.

But all the while, they reinforce and bolster the same dominance that means they can’t speak their mind in the first place — ensuring that Trump will continue to do things they clearly don’t think are good for the party or the country. Graham will most assuredly try to salvage the situation, given the political expediency argument he keeps making about Trump. He’ll do so, though, with a continually diminished amount of pride.