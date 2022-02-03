Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), a close Biden ally and one of the organizers of the prayer breakfast, promised this year’s event would be a “positive reset.” With Trump gone, the breakfast returned to its roots as an event to showcase unity and tradition, however unusual in these times. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), who co-chaired this year’s event, opened the breakfast with Rounds joking that you could tell the Senate was in charge because they were already running 20 minutes late.