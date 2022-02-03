What’s more, Abramowitz’s conclusion about future surges in interest doesn’t support what follows, that “efforts to suppress turnout ... are unlikely to bear fruit.” You can’t simply say that the effects of these voting systems weren’t significantly detectable in a high-turnout election and therefore they won’t be in a low-turnout election. A central point of efforts to expand the ease of voting is that it will make it easier to vote. The test of that is elections in which voting isn’t driven by fervent passion for the candidates and issues. If you really want to see Donald Trump lose, you’re going to wait in line four hours to vote. If you are not particularly interested in the town council race, you’re not going to wait 30 minutes.