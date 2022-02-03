His conclusion is less insistent than the headline, but not much.
“Both voter turnout and voting decisions in 2020 were driven by the strong preferences held by the large majority of voters between the major party candidates. That is very likely to be the case again in the 2022 midterm elections and especially in the 2024 presidential election,” Abramowitz writes. “Thus, efforts by Republican-controlled state legislatures to suppress turnout by Democratic-leaning voter groups by imposing restrictions on absentee voting, early in-person voting, and use of drop boxes or by requiring that voters present photo identification in order to vote are unlikely to bear fruit.”
That “unlikely” in that context is bearing more weight than Atlas himself.
Again, what Abramowitz shows seems largely unassailable. He compared turnout at the state level in 2020 with turnout in 2016, looking at how the increase correlated to the facility of voting in the state. In general, the effects he found were modest, “no greater than 2 or 3 percentage points,” as he writes.
This isn’t particularly surprising, standing alone. Other research has suggested that early-voting laws don’t boost turnout consistently and that voter ID requirements have limited effects as well. In the abstract, comparing one election with another, we would not be surprised if those differences weren’t detectable.
But here we’re not just comparing two elections. We’re comparing an election with remarkably muted turnout to an election with record-breaking, most-in-history turnout. We’re looking at a 2016 electorate that stayed home in frustration at the candidates with an electorate that insisted on voting to weigh in on Donald Trump. This is the point of Abramowitz’s conclusion, of course: It was this interest that spurred turnout, not the systems for voting.
You work with what you’ve got, certainly, but the unusual nature of the election itself muddies the sort of analysis Abramowitz is doing. It’s like trying to figure out which promotional effort is most effective at getting people to come to your store and then measuring the success on the day that Tom Hanks happens to walk into shop. The mechanics were upended a bit!
What’s more, Abramowitz’s conclusion about future surges in interest doesn’t support what follows, that “efforts to suppress turnout ... are unlikely to bear fruit.” You can’t simply say that the effects of these voting systems weren’t significantly detectable in a high-turnout election and therefore they won’t be in a low-turnout election. A central point of efforts to expand the ease of voting is that it will make it easier to vote. The test of that is elections in which voting isn’t driven by fervent passion for the candidates and issues. If you really want to see Donald Trump lose, you’re going to wait in line four hours to vote. If you are not particularly interested in the town council race, you’re not going to wait 30 minutes.
The conclusion — and that headline; ugh — also gloss over the fact that Abramowitz did find some effects, however small.
“After controlling for 2016 turnout, the data show that states that mailed absentee ballots directly to voters had a significantly higher turnout in 2020 than other states,” he writes. “Similarly, states that allowed the use of drop boxes for absentee voting had significantly higher turnout than those that required voters to put their absentee ballots in the mail.” So, mailing out ballots and making drop boxes available had a significant effect — that is, not an effect that might be waved off as a fluke of the numbers. More people voted because of those tools!
Now, that may not mean that President Biden benefited; in fact, Abramowitz found that Biden did a bit worse than expected in states where ballots were mailed out. It may also not mean that the results of an election will hinge on whether those systems are in place. But if your goal is suppressing the vote, withdrawing those tools will demonstrably accomplish the desired outcome, if only a little.
There’s another important factor here, noted by Princeton University political scientist Corrine McConnaughy.
McConnaughy’s research involves assessments of how institutions can backstop democracy and democratic ideals. By shrugging at the erosion of access to voting, she’s suggesting, one is eroding confidence in the institution of democracy as a tool for allowing voices to be heard.
That institution is already in bad shape. Republicans, convinced that voter fraud is rampant although it isn’t, argue for more restrictive systems to cut off the avenues they think lead to fraud, although they don’t. (The tinfoil hat theory of problem-solving.) Democrats worry that Republicans are trying to prevent them from voting in order to sway elections, something for which there is more robust evidence (like Republican officials having said in the past that this is their outcome). Making it easy to vote legally addresses both concerns and bolsters democracy as an institution — though that “legally” stipulation has its own rhetorical hill to climb on the political right.
The analysis from Abramowitz is interesting and informative. But it does not effectively make the case for “why voter suppression probably won’t work” — which is to say that the analysis, taken on its own merits, doesn’t prove that thesis. Instead, it shows that in elections where people are overwhelmingly driven to vote, the effects of voting systems are modest.
If only all elections were such elections.