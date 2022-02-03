Hours earlier, in remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer incorrectly said that the Supreme Court had lacked diversity far longer than it actually did.
“Never, never has there been an African American woman, who still make up barely 6 percent of the federal judiciary,” he said. “Amazing, until 1981, this powerful body, the Supreme Court, was all White men. Imagine. America wasn’t all White men in 1981, or ever.”
Schumer’s comments came as he was speaking of the historic nature of President Biden’s vow to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time. Justice Stephen G. Breyer is retiring at the end of the court term this summer, and Biden is using the vacancy to follow through on a campaign pledge to further diversify the court.
While 1981 was significant because it was the first time a woman — Justice Sandra Day O’Connor — joined the bench, Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice, had been on the bench since 1967 when President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated the former solicitor general to fill an open seat. Marshall served until 1991 and died two years later.
According to a spokesman for Schumer, the lawmaker meant to say the court “was almost all White men.” The spokesman said Schumer corrected his remarks in the Congressional Record.
Schumer’s initial remarks went viral on social media, with Republicans gleefully pointing out his error.
“The Senate Majority Leader (and his speechwriter) erasing Thurgood Marshall from the history books is not something I had on my bingo card for today,” tweeted Chris Hartline, communications director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Multiple Black Americans responded to the odd timing of Schumer’s comments.
Michael Arceneaux, a best-selling author who often writes about race and power, questioned how these comments made it to the Senate floor.
“How do you forget Thurgood Marshall during Black history month,” he asked. “Especially if you are not just a Democrat, but Senate Majority Leader.”
“And who wrote this speech,” Arceneaux wondered.