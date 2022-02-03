Then came the omicron variant, which undercut our existing tools for combating the virus. Cloth masks weren’t as effective against it, and the variant was better able to infect even the vaccinated. Case totals surged, breaking the scale of what we’d come to expect from daily infections. And while it’s beneficial that the omicron variant appears to be less likely to lead to serious illness and that, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows, the vaccines continue to provide protection against sickness and death, the sheer scale of infections has had a massive toll. On Wednesday, the seven-day average of deaths was over 2,500 — among the deadliest days of the pandemic.