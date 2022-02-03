In the months that followed, Biden and his team leaned heavily into the idea that the vaccines would provide the path to normalcy that everyone sought. From March through June, the number of vaccinated Americans grew quickly and then more slowly. The campaign-trail promises to unleash a battery of responses to the pandemic narrowed to a silver-bullet approach: get vaccine numbers up and get the country back to normal.
It didn’t work, a failure that can be explained through the lens of the two emergent variants.
The arrival of the delta variant last summer showed that places with lower vaccination rates could still host large, deadly surges. It revealed, too, that there was reason to think the partisan divide on vaccination that had widened as the months passed would be reflected in death tolls. The delta surge hit the South harder, apparently in part because high temperatures were more likely to push people inside. But even in this more-Republican region, the effects were larger in more-Republican counties.
Then came the omicron variant, which undercut our existing tools for combating the virus. Cloth masks weren’t as effective against it, and the variant was better able to infect even the vaccinated. Case totals surged, breaking the scale of what we’d come to expect from daily infections. And while it’s beneficial that the omicron variant appears to be less likely to lead to serious illness and that, as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research shows, the vaccines continue to provide protection against sickness and death, the sheer scale of infections has had a massive toll. On Wednesday, the seven-day average of deaths was over 2,500 — among the deadliest days of the pandemic.
The omicron variant also revealed the flaw in the administration’s approach. Despite its having pledged to ensure it would provide sufficient testing, for example, Americans scrambled to obtain high-quality tests from health-care providers and at-home tests vanished from shelves. Only belatedly did the government start passing out masks and tests in an effort to help people combat the virus themselves.
One year after Biden took office, it’s hard to see his response as a success. Again, this is not entirely a function of the administration’s strategy of moving the pandemic to the background by pushing hard on vaccination, given how that strategy was foiled both by Republican opposition and by wily variants. But it is context worth considering when evaluating a new report from Politico: The Biden administration would like, once again, to get the country to move the pandemic to the background.
The administration “is plotting a new phase of the pandemic response aimed at containing the coronavirus and conditioning Americans to live with it,” Adam Cancryn reports. “Biden and his top health officials have already begun hinting at an impending ‘new normal,’ in a conscious messaging shift meant to get people comfortable with a scenario where the virus remains widespread yet at more manageable levels.”
In other words, achieve the desired policy outcome of getting the country past the pandemic not by stamping out the virus, but by treating it as though it has been.
There appear to be three overlapping rationales for this position.
The first is the hope that perhaps the combination of vaccination and massive infections from the omicron variant will provide enough protection to achieve something like herd immunity. (One former Biden aide sees Florida in a few months as a test of this theory.)
The second is that Biden, like Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) before him, is recognizing that he’s simply not going to get resistant Americans to get vaccinated if they don’t want to. His more forceful effort to change the tide in that regard, the implementation of a vax-or-test mandate, was hobbled in the courts. So Biden doesn’t have much choice but to accept that a lot of Americans sit in an anti-vaccination, anti-mask camp and will remain at risk of catching and spreading the virus.
Then there’s the fact that many Americans — including most of the independent voters who’ve driven his lower approval ratings — want to see the country move past the pandemic. Asked by YouGov in a poll conducted for Yahoo News, about as many people said we should “learn to live with” the virus as said we should “do more to vaccinate, wear masks and test.”
The phrasing there is interesting. The alternative to “move on” isn’t “hunker down, closing businesses and schools” — something that isn’t happening to any significant degree anyway in the country at this point. Instead, “move on” appears to be a broader expression of the (bipartisan!) frustration at the pandemic in general: We should continue to try to limit the spread of the virus vs. to heck with it.
A different question in that poll illustrated a similar point. Asked whether the pandemic was, to them, more of a health concern or an inconvenience, most Democrats said it was a health concern. Most Republicans said it was an inconvenience.
Again, it’s odd for Republicans to hold that view when a third of that group said they never wore masks anyway and a bit under a third said they did so only sometimes. Four in 10 Republicans in that poll said the pandemic was already over — so, for them, what’s the inconvenience?
This is the other aspect to the White House’s position that is worth highlighting. It’s not entirely about a change in policy but in messaging.
Officials who spoke with Cancryn “described plans for a more subtle shift over the next several weeks toward touting Biden’s achievements in rolling out vaccines and treatments and emphasizing the everyday things that people can do again if they’re vaccinated.” In other words, not only responding to where people are, but persuading Democrats to relax their concerns.
There are two immediate challenges to that approach, of course. The first is that Americans — however eager we are to put all of this behind us — have heard “the end is approaching” repeatedly for nearly two years. Convincing the Democratic base that, this time, it’s for real is not an easy task, particularly after the expectations that Biden himself set last year.
The other challenge, of course, is that thousands of people are still dying every day. As long as that’s happening, full normalcy isn’t.