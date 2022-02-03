“It felt like the right thing to do here. If they don’t see we have teeth, it’s just going to keep coming,” the hacker told Greenberg. “I want them to understand that if you come at us, it means some of your infrastructure is going down for a while.” The hacks were also meant as a message to the U.S. government that it should respond more aggressively to North Korea's digital belligerence, the hacker said.