This is the challenge for those investigating what occurred after the election and the culminating attack on the Capitol. There was lots of activity at the fringes, a recognition that developing a scenario in which Trump could hold power could easily find an audience with the president of the United States. The memo about using the NSA to probe fraud, for example, has not been shown to have been taken seriously within the administration — but that it exists and made it to a member of the U.S. Senate reflects the scale of the effort to generate ideas aimed at preserving Trump’s presidency. It’s akin to the PowerPoint presentation that enraptured social media late last year: it got into powerful hands, but it’s not clear that it had any significant influence.