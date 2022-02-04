“Flynn possesses unique credibility among the ex-president’s followers, with his own compelling story line: that of a distinguished intelligence official who, he claims, experienced firsthand the nefariousness of the deep state…In the right’s transfigured portrayal of Flynn, ‘America’s general’ was at most guilty of being a conservative who dared to accuse Obama of being soft on Islamic extremists, who dared to chant ‘lock her up’ about the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — and who dared to ally himself with Donald Trump at a moment when doing so, for a retired military figure of his stature, was still deeply taboo. That an American three-star general had faced such persecution — that, as Eric Trump said, ‘they did it to him’ — meant, by extension, that no conservative patriot was safe.”