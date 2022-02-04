“The America Competes Act will ensure that America’s preeminence in manufacturing, innovation and economic strength … can outcompete any nation,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday ahead of the vote. “Hundreds of members of Congress have been involved in putting this legislation together, overwhelmingly bipartisan in its development, regardless of how the Republicans choose politically to vote today.”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) was the only Republican to vote for the bill, while Rep. Stephanie Murphy (Fla.) was the only Democrat to oppose the measure. She said her objection was based on the trade section of the legislation, which she said includes “problematic, poorly-vetted provisions and excludes sensible, bipartisan provisions that were part of the Senate-passed version of the bill.” Neither lawmaker is seeking reelection.
Attention now turns to negotiations with the Senate, where a similar bipartisan bill passed last year with the support of 18 Republicans.
Biden administration officials and Democratic lawmakers have expressed optimism that a deal can be struck so that the legislation can be sent to President Biden for his signature this spring. The Senate Republicans who supported the bill have been cautious in their comments about the upcoming negotiations, saying several changes will need to be made to the House bill. But they have not echoed the harsh criticisms that their House GOP colleagues have directed at the legislation.
The House’s America Competes Act keeps key tenets of the Senate bill, including $52 billion in federal subsidies to incentivize construction of factories to produce computer chips, which are in short supply globally. This has led automakers and other chip users to slash production of their products, which in turn has caused a spike in car prices that is fueling inflation.
The House bill goes further than the Senate measure by allotting millions to help end the supply chain crisis, which during the pandemic has exposed the U.S. reliance on other nations for critical goods.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and several prominent advocacy organizations spent the week lobbying lawmakers to generate bipartisan support. The National Association of Manufacturers, the largest manufacturing association in the United States, circulated a letter to all House offices Thursday expressing support for the legislation, while 18 former national security officials from the last three administrations wrote to House leaders backing the bill.
“This is Democrats delivering,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) said during a news conference hosted by the New Democrat Coalition, which represents pro-business Democrats. “We are taking this vote for our supply chain. We’re taking this vote for our future electric vehicles.”
While individual measures within the House package, such as reauthorizations for the National Science Foundation, passed through the chamber with bipartisan support, House Republicans soured on the entirety of the legislation.
Some amendments authored by Republicans were added to the legislation on Thursday evening, including one by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) concerning whether certain companies involved in the manufacturing of solar panels should be sanctioned for allegedly using the forced labor of Uyghurs in China.
But the adoption of these GOP amendments was not enough to overcome Republicans’ broader opposition to the measure.
“I voted NO on Pelosi’s America COMPETES Act today because this bill would help China and hurt Americans. Democrats are using the China issue which has broad, bipartisan public support as a cover to pass their liberal agenda,” Banks said in a statement.
Senate Republicans also have expressed concerns about the House bill, saying it is filled with partisan “poison pills” on issues such as trade and climate change.
“I think unfortunately their product is going to be dead over here,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said Thursday.
Senate Republicans, however, have remained optimistic that the changes made by House Democrats will not jeopardize the bill’s pathway to becoming law — if it is pared down considerably during upcoming House and Senate negotiations. Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), who was a lead proponent of the Senate bill, said the House measure would have to undergo large changes for a deal to be struck.
“I know it rubs my Republican friends in the House the wrong way, it would rub me the wrong way,” he said Thursday about the House bill. “I know that a number of my Republican friends in the House are very open to supporting whatever we produce in the conference committee.”
Republican and Democratic House aides both said they understood that their chamber’s provisions on trade, climate, foreign policy and research need to be reworked for Senate approval.
While it could take several weeks for a conference to formally begin — given that leaders must determine how to establish one under an equally split Senate — it is possible that House and Senate committee chairs and ranking members will soon start informally negotiating, according to people familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.