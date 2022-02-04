“The American Competes Act will ensure that America’s preeminence in manufacturing, innovation and economic strength and can outcompete any nation,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday ahead of the vote. “Hundreds of members of Congress have been involved in putting this legislation together, overwhelmingly bipartisan in its development, regardless of how the Republicans choose politically to vote today.”
Attention now turns to negotiations with the Senate, where a similar bipartisan bill passed last year with the support of 18 Republicans.
Biden administration officials and Democratic lawmakers have expressed optimism a deal can be struck so that the legislation can be sent to President Biden for his signature this Spring. The Senate Republicans who supported the bill that passed their chamber have been cautious in their comments about the upcoming negotiations, saying several changes will need to be made to the House bill. But they have not echoed the harsh criticisms their House GOP colleagues have directed at the legislation.
The House’s proposed America Competes Act keeps key tenets of the Senate bill, including $52 billion in federal subsidies to incentivize construction of factories to produce computer chips, which are in short supply globally. This has led automakers and other chip users to slash production of their products, which in turn has caused a spike in car prices that is fueling inflation.
The House bill goes further than the Senate by allotting millions to help end the supply chain crisis, which exposed the U.S. reliance on other nations for critical goods during the pandemic.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and several prominent advocacy organizations spent the week lobbying members to generate bipartisan support. The National Association of Manufacturers, the largest manufacturing association in the United States, circulated a letter to all House offices Thursday expressing support for the legislation, while 18 former national security officials across the last three administrations wrote to House leaders backing the bill.
“This is Democrats delivering,” Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) said during a news conference hosted by the New Democrat Coalition, which represents pro-business Democrats. “We are taking this vote for our supply chain. We’re taking this vote for our future electric vehicles.”
While individual measures within the House package passed through the chamber with bipartisan support, like reauthorizations for the National Science Foundation, House Republicans soured on the entirety of the legislation.
Some amendments authored by Republicans were added to the legislation on Thursday evening, including one by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) that would that would ban imports from China’s Xinjiang region unless the importer can prove they were not made with forced labor in an effort to hold China accountable for its repression of the mostly Muslim Uyghur minority.
Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.