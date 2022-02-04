“Once a child is referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), we have policies in place, based on legal requirements as well as child welfare best practices, for assigning children to the most appropriate ORR care provider facility and releasing children to a suitable vetted sponsor as they await their immigration proceedings,” an HHS official told The Fact Checker. “ORR makes every effort to unify a child with an appropriate sponsor or family member. As a result, 90 percent of the children referred to ORR are able to be unified with a sponsor or family member.” ORR’s legal custody ends when the child is placed with a sponsor.