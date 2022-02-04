The flood of testimonials tell a similar story about lawmakers singled out as bad bosses who are unrealistically demanding, expect staff to meet their every need immediately, without thanks or acknowledgment, and don’t interact with low-level stuff much — and if they do, it’s often to complain about something. One testimony talked about meetings where members ate lunch but staffers were required to stand with their backs against the wall, and not allowed to eat or sit. Another claimed that a member once asked them ‘if they wanted to be a postal worker for the rest of [their] life’ because they delivered an envelope on the House floor. One staffer shared that a member threw a pair of reading glasses at them after bringing the wrong pair. Another post described interviewing in a member office at the same time as other job candidates, where among other things they were asked to state their salary request in front of the people with whom they were competing for the job.