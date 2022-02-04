One testimony talked about meetings where members ate lunch but staffers were required to stand with their backs against the wall and were not allowed to eat or sit. Another claimed that a member once asked them “if they wanted to be a postal worker for the rest of [their] life” because they delivered an envelope on the House floor. One staffer shared that a member threw a pair of reading glasses at them after bringing the wrong pair. Another post described interviewing in a member’s office at the same time as other job candidates and being asked, among other things, to state their salary request in front of the people with whom they were competing for the job.