“WHEREAS, The primary mission of the Republican Party is to elect Republicans who support the United States Constitution and share our values,” the resolution begins — and immediately you see how things are going to go. I couldn’t find an actual mission statement for the party, but you can see how important “share our values” is in that statement. They can’t say “share our policy priorities” since Cheney and Kinzinger do share those priorities. Both legislators have also demonstrated support for the Constitution in practice as well — and, arguably, are doing so more forcefully with their participation on the panel than their peers. So, instead, the locus of frustration simply becomes the party’s “values,” here encapsulated tersely but accurately as “Republicans slavishly love Trump.”