A few things stand out from our results. First, Americans assess the appropriateness of judges’ behavior consistently, treating appeals court judges and Supreme Court justices similarly. More important, a majority of our respondents think it is inappropriate for Supreme Court justices to give speeches at these sort of events. In contrast, a clear majority (63 percent) thinks it is appropriate for elected politicians or bureaucrats to engage in this sort of behavior. These findings suggest that so long as Federalist Society events continue to feature prominent conservative Republican politicians, Americans will probably think it inappropriate for a Supreme Court justice to speak at the same events.