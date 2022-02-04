It seemed, too, like Jan. 6 would be — or even was! — that moment, given his ouster from social media and the White House soon after. But those who assumed that the Republican Party would respond to that splinter by ejecting it from the body rather than forming a pearl (to create a metaphorical monster) would be proved wrong. Trump advocated for the end of democratically elected presidents and Pence said he wouldn’t play ball … and Trump continues to define the GOP’s agenda and impulses. So much so that, a few hours before Pence’s speech on Friday, the GOP formally approved a resolution condemning two Republicans who had taken a much harder and more consistent position of condemnation against the former president. That the resolution was a poorly written pastiche of exaggerated rhetoric that would be at home in a Trump news release was very much beside the point. The point was that the GOP was not going to say that Trump was wrong and that the only people who would really care that Pence had said it were people looking for that signal moment.