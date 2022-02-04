“Some believe that as Vice President, I should be able to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally,” Pence’s letter read. “Others believe that electoral votes should never be challenged in a Joint Session of Congress. After a careful study of our Constitution, our laws, and our history, I believe neither view is correct.”
This was not a virulent rejection of Trump, not a brash excoriation of Trump’s obviously false insistence that Pence could simply dismiss electoral votes he didn’t like. But it was a rejection, and it made Trump very mad. Trump’s first tweet after the violent mob had broken into the Capitol to effect what Pence couldn’t was a tweet bashing his vice president.
That was the moment of courage. The damage was done then, at noon on Jan. 6. That was the moment in which Pence showed spine, even if, given his position and his temperament, he did so while equating Trump’s view with a purported countervailing view.
I am therefore a bit perplexed at the response to Pence’s speech on Friday in which he asserted that Trump was “wrong” in claiming that the vice president had that authority. The difference between what he said on Jan. 6 and on Friday is solely in clarity: Then he said Trump was wrong and now he says Trump was wrong.
The reaction on Friday seems to largely be an example of a very common reaction in the Donald Trump era of American politics. From the outset, critics of the former president have been on the watch for a signal moment in which it all collapses, a have-you-no-shame encounter or a comment or action from Trump so egregious that his position becomes untenable. There have unquestionably been moments in which that seemed like it would occur — his mocking of Sen. John S. McCain’s military record, his disparagement of a family who had lost a son in Iraq, the “Access Hollywood” tape, his reaction to the deadly protest in Charlottesville. That gets us about seven months into his presidency, but you get the gist.
It seemed, too, like Jan. 6 would be — or even was! — that moment, given his ouster from social media and the White House soon after. But those who assumed that the Republican Party would respond to that splinter by ejecting it from the body rather than forming a pearl (to create a metaphorical monster) would be proved wrong. Trump advocated for the end of democratically elected presidents and Pence said he wouldn’t play ball … and Trump continues to define the GOP’s agenda and impulses. So much so that, a few hours before Pence’s speech on Friday, the GOP formally approved a resolution condemning two Republicans who had taken a much harder and more consistent position of condemnation against the former president. That the resolution was a poorly written pastiche of exaggerated rhetoric that would be at home in a Trump news release was very much beside the point. The point was that the GOP was not going to say that Trump was wrong and that the only people who would really care that Pence had said it were people looking for that signal moment.
So much of the political commentariat is looking for smudged fingerprints on a crowbar found near the scene of a break-in even as that crowbar is clearly labeled “property of Donald Trump” and Trump is selling a bunch of obviously stolen merchandise at a yard sale across the street.
For example, that resolution criticizing Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for participation in the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 included a reference to the committee engaging in “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” As The Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey reported, this was a clumsily phrased reference to subpoenas issued to people who were engaged in the broader effort to overturn the election, not the day’s violence. Yet, on the hunt for the signal moment, observers — including Cheney — decided that the resolution was saying that the riot was being waved away as “legitimate political discourse.”
The important thing here is that it wouldn’t matter if that was the intent. We know that the Republican Party is whitewashing the riot. We know that the far-right media is spreading misinformation about it. We know that those arrested for participating in violence are getting sympathetic responses from powerful Republican officials. To insist that there is greater significance in the phrasing used for a resolution than the accreted evidence of efforts to play down what happened that day is simply bizarre. What matters isn’t that linguistic detectives are on the case, what matters is literally everything else we know.
It happened this week, too. When Trump released that statement saying Pence could have overturned the election had he acted on Jan. 6, this was hailed as a novel confession of guilt. Perhaps a prosecutor will see it as such after comparing it to the letter of the law. But this was not, in itself, a revelation of intent! No kidding that Trump wanted Pence to overturn the election! What did you think was happening for the two months from the 2020 election to President Biden’s inauguration? A rational, good-faith consideration of what the voters had intended?
It was this comment from Trump that was the predicate for Pence’s switch from passive to active disagreement with his former boss. Here’s Pence, giving the crowd what it wants: not Joseph Welch saying “have you no sense of decency?” but someone performing the role of Welch saying that. At last, here was a moment the audience had been awaiting, Pence turning on Trump! Except he already did, back when it mattered. Focusing on spindly little trees obscures the breadth of the forest.
We are at an extreme. Our standard parsing of the moment, of dragging the center flag of the tug-of-war rope an inch one way or the other, doesn’t apply. The rope is already in a heap at the edge of the field and the losing team lying on the ground with dislocated shoulders. If you have discovered that the flag is slightly closer to the middle than was believed, you have not discovered anything of any use.