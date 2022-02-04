A major obstacle to past discussions of Ukraine’s NATO aspirations was the low rate of support among ordinary Ukrainians. And even though, as analysts point out, Ukraine’s NATO membership has never truly been on the table, in our surveys we asked Ukrainians a series of foreign policy questions, including this one: “Do you agree with the following statement: Ukraine should join NATO?” Other surveys have also asked how Ukrainians would vote if a referendum on NATO membership were to take place tomorrow.