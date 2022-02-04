The Republican-drawn maps created last year would have given the party control of as many as 11 of the state’s 14 House seats. Voting rights groups argued in court that the maps eliminated competitive districts and were overall skewed for political gain. Democrats accused the other side of rigging elections as well as disadvantaging Black voters. In the map drawn by Republicans, Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s district replaced Black voters with rural White voters. Butterfield (D), who is Black, decided not to run for reelection, saying the plan was “racially gerrymandered.”
The court’s Democratic majority wrote that the GOP plans violated the state constitution’s free elections clause, the equal protection clause, the free speech clause and the freedom of assembly clause.
Not only must the legislature redraw the map by Feb. 18, the court ruled that lawmakers must also submit an explanation of what data they relied on and methods they used to determine that their districting plan is constitutional. A panel of three trial judges will review the new map.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper (D) praised the court’s decision.
“A healthy democracy requires free elections and the NC Supreme Court is right to order a redraw of unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts,” he tweeted.
Attorney General Josh Stein called the decision “fantastic news for voters and the health of our democracy.”
The order comes weeks after Ohio’s Supreme Court invalidated a congressional map drawn by GOP legislators, saying it violated a constitutional amendment that banned partisan gerrymanders. Then, in Alabama, a panel of federal judges ruled that a map drawn by the legislature did not meet Voting Rights Act requirements because it packed Black residents into one district. The judges said the Black population in the state warranted two districts where Black voters would have an opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. The Alabama legislature has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Republicans have also complained about Democratic gerrymanders in Illinois, Maryland and New York. Republicans announced Thursday a lawsuit against a map New York Democrats passed that overwhelmingly helps their prospects in November.