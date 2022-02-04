The Republican-drawn maps created last year would have given the party control of as many as 11 of the state’s 14 House seats ahead of what is expected to be a strong Republican election cycle. Voting rights groups argued in court that the maps eliminated competitive districts and were overall skewed for political gain. Democrats accused the other side of rigging elections as well as disadvantaging Black voters. In the map drawn by Republicans, Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s district replaced Black voters with rural White voters. Butterfield (D), who is Black, decided not to run for reelection, saying the plan was “racially gerrymandered.”
The court’s Democratic majority wrote that the GOP plans violated the state constitution’s free elections clause, the equal protection clause, the free speech clause and the freedom of assembly clause.
With North Carolina’s primaries scheduled for May 17, the court ruled the legislature must redraw the map by Feb. 18 and submit it to a panel of three trial judges with an explanation of what data they relied on and methods they used to determine that their districting plan is constitutional. The panel last month ruled in favor of the GOP-controlled legislature, saying that while the map was drawn pro-Republican, it did not violate the state constitution.
On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper (D), who does not have the right to veto the congressional maps, praised the court’s decision.
“A healthy democracy requires free elections and the NC Supreme Court is right to order a redraw of unconstitutionally gerrymandered districts,” he tweeted.
Attorney General Josh Stein called the decision “fantastic news for voters and the health of our democracy.”
In his dissent, Chief Justice Paul Newby, a Republican, said the order places redistricting decisions with judges rather than legislators, a violation of the separation of powers, in a “partisan” attempt to seize “the opportunity to advance its agenda.”
The order comes weeks after Ohio’s Supreme Court invalidated a congressional map drawn by GOP legislators, saying it violated a constitutional amendment that banned partisan gerrymanders. Then, in Alabama, a panel of federal judges ruled that a map drawn by the legislature did not meet Voting Rights Act requirements because it packed Black residents into one district. The judges said the Black population in the state warranted two districts where Black voters would have an opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice. The Alabama legislature has appealed the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Republicans have also complained about Democratic gerrymanders in Illinois, Maryland and New York. Republicans on Thursday announced a lawsuit against a map New York Democrats passed that overwhelmingly helps their prospects in November.
Republicans caught Democrats largely unaware a decade ago when they gerrymandered a number of key competitive states, including North Carolina, that sealed their power in the House for most of that time. By the end of the decade, Democrats had successfully challenged maps in Pennsylvania and North Carolina that were redrawn, but Republicans won on those maps for several cycles.
Ahead of this redistricting, Democrats had advocated for constitutional amendments banning partisan redistricting, for independent commissions to take over the process and for the election of Democratic governors to block GOP legislatures from drawing unfair lines.
After the supreme court’s order, Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.) said the ruling was “a victory” but the fight continued over access to the ballot box and campaign finance.
“Voters should choose their representatives; politicians should not choose their voters," she said in a statement. “This decision is a crucial step toward protecting every North Carolinian’s right to democratic representation.”