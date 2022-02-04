The Republican-drawn maps created last year would have given the party control of as many as 11 of the state’s 14 House seats ahead of what is expected to be a strong Republican election cycle. Voting rights groups argued in court that the maps eliminated competitive districts and were overall skewed for political gain. Democrats accused the other side of rigging elections as well as disadvantaging Black voters. In the map drawn by Republicans, Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s district replaced Black voters with rural White voters. Butterfield (D), who is Black, decided not to run for reelection, saying the plan was “racially gerrymandered.”