This is actually a good way to evaluate the legitimacy of American elections. Since voting is managed at the county level, one would expect fraudulent activity in one place to deviate from the statewide pattern. Generally, contests throughout a state follow roughly similar patterns with changes in turnout and in vote share moving around similarly in different places. And, as we’ll see, there was nothing obviously skewed about the results in Wisconsin in 2020.
Now Ron Johnson just needs to tell Ron Johnson about that.
In a conference call earlier this week, Johnson asserted that there was perhaps something suspicious about the voting in Milwaukee County, the state’s most populous.
“Our concern is Milwaukee. This is one of these big Democrat strongholds that just can’t seem … to get their votes counted until they know exactly how many votes they need,” he said. “Whether anything’s happening or not, it just looks suspicious.”
It doesn’t actually. It is, however, a place that Trump and other Republicans want to cast as suspicious.
Claims about Milwaukee emerged early in the effort to undercut Joe Biden’s election win. Trump claimed repeatedly that fraud had occurred in Wisconsin based on a combination of dishonesty and misrepresenting the county’s rules for tallying votes. In November 2020, he claimed there were 144,000 suspicious votes in Milwaukee County that probably shouldn’t be counted.
As it turns out, that claim is pretty easy to assess by looking at patterns. I made a graph back then that showed where Milwaukee County would appear on a plot of the vote-margin change from 2016 to 2020 in Wisconsin with and without those 144,000 votes.
Without those 144,000 votes, Milwaukee is obviously an outlier, miles from the diagonal line that marks a perfect match between the vote margins in 2016 and 2020. That it wasn’t deviating so dramatically bolsters the idea that Trump is wrong.
Another way to look at the same data is to consider the ratio of Republican to Democratic votes in each election. Using data from 2000 to 2020, here’s how each county in the state compares. I’ve highlighted the three most populous counties: Dane, Milwaukee and Waukesha.
What you should notice from that is how the whole cluster tends to move around in consistent ways. It all moves up, or it all contracts, or it all moves to the left or the right. Watch the 2008 to 2016 pattern, for example. Much of the history of presidential contests in that period is told from that graph.
But, again, we can isolate the 2016 and 2020 elections. Below, I’ve taken the 2016 results (outlined circles) and overlaid 2020. For the three largest counties, I’ve drawn lines from the origin at lower left through the 2020 results. If Trump fared better in the county than in 2016, his circle would be to the left of the line. If he fared worse, it would be to the right.
In each case — in both Milwaukee and Republican-voting Waukesha — the pattern is similar.
You can see similar patterns in the other dots, though not delineated. Moving away from the origin and a bit to the right. Over and over, across the state.
This doesn’t prove that no fraud occurred, certainly, in the same way that a burglar alarm going off doesn’t indicate that no one robbed your house. But if you get home and the alarm hasn’t gone off and all the doors are locked and all the windows intact and nothing’s missing? Pretty good sign that you weren’t robbed.
Donald Trump was not robbed in Wisconsin in 2020, as Ron Johnson’s assessment made clear — before he muddied it again.