Hoyer: [Sen.] Roy Blunt [(R-Mo.)]. Roy Blunt was the whip, and the leader for a while, when he was in the House. Roy Blunt likes to say ‘Steny and I vote together all the time when there are at least 425 other people voting the same way.’ [Laughs.] And of course what he means by that is, ‘When there's no opposition and we're all voting alike, Steny and I vote alike. But other times we mostly don't vote alike.’ And that's true. But what Roy and I have in common — we have respect for one another. We tell one another the truth. If Roy told me he was gonna do something, I knew he was gonna do it. And I think he would say the same thing about me.