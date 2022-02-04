Pence was referring to comments Trump made Sunday, in which he insisted that Pence could have “overturned” the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, as he presided over the counting of electoral college votes by Congress. The former president has repeatedly expressed frustration that Pence did not use his role to try to reject the electoral votes of several states that Biden won, but his Sunday statement was among his most explicit in publicly stating his desire.
Pence dismissed Trump’s statement during a keynote speech Friday at a conference hosted by the Federalist Society, an organization for conservative and libertarian lawyers, in Florida this weekend.
“There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, I possessed unilateral authority to reject electoral college votes,” Pence said. “Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election.”
“And Kamala Harris,” he added, “will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024.”
The speech marked Pence’s strongest rebuke yet of Trump’s claims and efforts to get him to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In his role as president of the Senate, Pence was at the Capitol to preside over the counting of the electoral votes on the day when a pro-Trump mob breached the building in an effort to prevent Congress from officially affirming Biden’s win. Pence repeatedly told Trump in the lead-up to Jan. 6 that he did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election.
“Whatever the future holds, I know we did our duty that day,” Pence said Friday. “John Quincy Adams reminds us: duty is ours, results are God’s. The truth is there’s more at stake than our party or political fortunes. Men and women, if we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections. We’ll lose our country.”
Pence said the presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone, and appeared to suggest that calls for him to overturn the results of the election were “un-American.“ "Frankly there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President,” Pence said.
On Tuesday, Trump offered a more nuanced take on what he would have liked to have seen from Pence on Jan. 6, saying Pence “could have sent the votes back to various legislators for reassessment after so much fraud and irregularities were found.”
There has been no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the election results in any of the battleground states won by Biden.
Previously, Pence had remained steadfast in his decision to resist Trump’s demands ahead of Jan. 6, but had not offered a strong rejection of the former president’s claims. In June, Pence admitted the two still do not “see eye-to-eye” about the insurrection on Jan. 6. Immediately after the attack, Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.) said he’d never seen Pence “as angry” as he was that day.
During his speech Friday, Pence once again called Jan. 6 a “dark day in the History of the United States Capitol” and said the only role Congress has with respect to the electoral college “is to open and count votes submitted and certified by the states.”
“No more, no less,” Pence said.
Pence said he remained firm in his commitment to the Constitution, “even when it would be politically expedient to do otherwise.”
“As the late great Justice Antonin Scalia said, ‘I’m doing what I’m supposed to do, which is apply the Constitution,’” Pence said. “Even though I do not always like the results … Even when it hurts.”