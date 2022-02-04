The speech marked Pence’s strongest rebuke yet of Trump’s claims and efforts to get him to overturn the results of the 2020 election. In his role as president of the Senate, Pence was at the Capitol to preside over the counting of the electoral votes on the day when a pro-Trump mob breached the building in an effort to prevent Congress from officially affirming Biden’s win. Pence repeatedly told Trump in the lead-up to Jan. 6 that he did not have the power to overturn the 2020 election.