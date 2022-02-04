From the day of the initial decision to decertify in November 2020, “the agency failed to recognize us. It didn’t engage in any of the liaison activities that they are supposed to engage in from a collective bargaining standpoint. And that continued even after the Biden administration came into office,” Tsankov said in an interview. “It continued to be a period where there was no communication, no collective bargaining, no grievance activity, really just ignoring the immigration judges union,” until the labor organization’s unfair labor practice complaint was settled in December.