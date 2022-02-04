Does the chart below show a recent trend that is
or ?
How did you do? Many of you probably got it right because, even with randomness, there was still a pattern to be identified. But many were probably frustrated by the introduction of uncertainty — or in the vagueness of the prompt: How “recent” are we talking?
And this, in a nutshell, is a key challenge of overlaying politics on the jobs report these days.
Coming into Friday morning, the broad expectation was that the monthly report on job creation in January would be brutal. The survey that drives the job numbers was in the field as the omicron surge was near its peak, and observers expected the country to see its first loss in employment in a long time. Fox News was near-giddy in setting the stage for the drop.
The drop didn’t come. Instead, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported strong job growth, wildly exceeding expectations. And unusually so: The story over the past year has been that the original estimates of monthly job creation have consistently been too low, meaning that the initial news reports about those numbers have been centered on an inaccurate and less-positive assessment of how the economy is doing. This month, that was not a problem.
How dramatic is the difference? Well, if we just look at the initial reported change in employment each month, it looks like this. Big numbers in March, June and July — and then more-tepid growth at the back half of the year.
If we overlay two ways of measuring how those numbers changed, we see two versions of the same story. The three-month average of new jobs added goes from more than 750,000 in July to about 300,000 for the last three months of 2021, a big slowdown. Hence the overall trend of job growth sliding lower.
But those initial estimates change rapidly. In each month’s jobs report, the BLS announces revisions to the prior two months’ numbers, a function of getting better data over time. With those revisions in place, though, the pattern seen in 2021 through the December jobs report (the one released at the beginning of January) wasn’t much different.
Here are the revised estimates …
… and here are the measures of how the jobs data was trending.
Still heading downward. However.
In addition to the release of the January jobs estimates, the BLS also presented its annual revision of all of the monthly jobs numbers from the year prior. And that revision was dramatic.
“Some large revisions to seasonally adjusted data occurred with the updated models; however, these monthly changes mostly offset each other,” the BLS reported. “For example, the over-the-month employment change for November and December 2021 combined is 709,000 higher than previously reported, while the over-the-month employment change for June and July 2021 combined is 807,000 lower. Overall, the 2021 over-the-year change is 217,000 higher than previously reported.”
That’s a lot of numbers. So let’s just graph them. Big drops in June, July. Big additions in October through December.
And now, with those better estimates of how the economy was adding jobs over the course of the year, the pattern also changes. Now, the trend is flat: a steady addition of jobs over the course of the year. In fact, the relative slow period was not the winter but the summer, the period that at first had looked like a barnburner.
There are many reasons that the numbers have been wonky of late, largely centered on the pandemic. That we have seen so many fluctuations in our understanding of how the economy has progressed should serve as a useful warning/reminder: Be cautious in how far you’re willing to read into what the numbers say.
And as a bit of advice for one network in particular — let’s call it F.N. — maybe wait until the numbers are out before misreading them.