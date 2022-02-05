The comments by Kelly and Warnock — who represent states that Biden won narrowly but that have since turned away from him — reflect the attitudes of many Democrats wary of aligning too closely with the president ahead of tough elections this fall.
Still, other Democrats in swing areas are more willing to embrace Biden. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who also sits on the front lines of the battle for Congress, did not hesitate to affirm her desire to have Biden’s help, saying she will “always welcome the president” and noting Biden’s victories in her state and district. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), who is in a battleground contest of her own, sounded a similar note.
“He’s always welcome in my state, absolutely,” Cortez Masto said.
As Democrats gear up for a difficult midterm campaign, one of the biggest variables is Biden’s popularity, which has fallen sharply amid his struggles to contain the pandemic, rising prices and foreign policy crises. Clear majorities now disapprove of the job Biden is doing, triggering uncomfortable conversations in the party about how much to incorporate him into their campaigns and prompting a range of early responses from Democrats in hard races.
The president and his political team have begun mapping out his election-year fundraising and travel schedule, according to Biden advisers, and he has shown great interest in the midterms — for example, talking to Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) about the Pennsylvania race during a recent visit to the state, according to Casey. He also likes to hear from lawmakers traveling on Air Force One about what they are hearing and what they need, according to one Biden adviser, who, like others interviewed for this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity to more freely discuss the midterm campaign.
Once seen as almost unique among Democrats for his ability to campaign even in conservative areas where most party leaders are unwelcome, Biden — like past presidents — has become a more polarizing figure since taking office. He draws personal and often vulgar taunts from protesters almost everywhere he travels. Many supporters are frustrated that he has not accomplished more. All of it comes against the backdrop of cultural, social and ideological divisions that have deepened in recent years.
Republicans, while navigating their own midterm challenges with former president Donald Trump, said they intend to make Biden a centerpiece of their campaign against Democrats. “The message that works everywhere, and the message that’s most effective, is the failure of the Biden administration and Washington Democrats,” said National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Chris Hartline.
These factors have spurred some Democrats to keep Biden at arm’s length for now. Midterm elections are influenced strongly by how voters feel about the sitting president, and many Democrats are trying to inoculate themselves by forging their own brands and even criticizing some of Biden’s actions.
“What’s going on on our southern border, at least in Arizona — no, it’s not been effective,” said Kelly when asked whether Biden has done a good job on immigration.
Several Democrats familiar with the thinking of vulnerable House members said these members are worried about the president’s poll numbers, and there is little appetite among them to have his arm around them during a photo op, according to one senior aide to a vulnerable Democratic member.
Yet there are Democrats who are not inclined to make a clean break with Biden. Some hope his numbers will rebound among Democrats and others who supported him in 2020, wagering that the pandemic will fade and views of the economy will improve. In just the past week, covid infections fell, a report showed robust job growth and Biden announced a raid that led to the death of the leader of the Islamic State.
Other Democrats said voters would see through any attempt to run away from the head of their own party and voiced hope that Biden’s personal appeal can be an asset even if his job approval rating, now mired in the low 40s in public polls, isn’t helping. The best antidote, these Democrats said, is for Biden to promote his accomplishments more aggressively.
“Over the course of the spring and the summer, we’d love to see President Biden at 47 or 49 or 50 percent — and that will make all the difference in those elections,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who oversees fundraising for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. “He’s still a very likable, understandable human being. The people loved or hated Donald Trump, but they don’t hate Joe Biden.”
In recent weeks, some Democratic candidates have opted not to appear with Biden, prompting Republicans to say they are avoiding him. On Biden’s trip to Georgia for a major voting rights speech, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams was not there, citing a scheduling conflict. When Biden visited Pittsburgh, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a candidate for Senate, hadn’t initially intended to join him because of plans to be at a forum in Harrisburg, according to a Fetterman aide. But he ended up appearing with the president after a bridge collapsed that morning.
Fetterman’s campaign pointed to comments the Senate hopeful made to Bloomberg News calling Biden “an enormous asset” on the campaign trail. Both Abrams and the White House suggested relations were good.
On Wednesday, Biden met with Democratic congressional leaders to talk about how to collaborate on the elections. The discussion touched on event planning, Biden’s views of what has worked in past campaigns, which issues have the most salience with voters and what members of Congress are hearing in their districts, according to the Biden adviser.
At a news conference last month, Biden said he would be “deeply involved” in the midterms. “We’re going to be raising a lot of money. We’re going to be out there making sure that we’re helping all of those candidates,” he said. “And scores of them have already asked me to come in and campaign with them, to go out and make the case in plain, simple language as to what it is we’ve done, what we want to do, and why we think it’s important.”
But Democrats’ margin for error is slim, and “widespread panic” is how one Democrat described the party’s mood. Midterms are generally rough for the president’s party — which this time is defending the narrowest of Senate and House majorities.
One of Republicans’ top targets is Arizona, where Biden prevailed by less than half a percentage point. In 2020, Kelly won a special election for the seat long held by the late Republican John McCain, and he has since tried to chart an independent course. In an interview, he suggested that Biden and Congress both need to “do a better job” of addressing inflation.
Warnock, who won a runoff in January 2021 that helped Democrats clinch control of the Senate, is also a top Republican target. Asked if Biden has done an effective job on the issues that matter to Georgians, including the economy and the pandemic, Warnock did not answer directly, addressing his own priorities instead. Biden also won Georgia by less than half a percentage point.
In Nevada, his margin was a more comfortable 2.4 percentage points, but strategists of both parties believe the state is within the GOP’s grasp. While Cortez Masto said she would welcome Biden to her state, she, too, stressed her own agenda of “kitchen-table issues.”
Asked whether she identifies as a “Biden Democrat,” she replied, “I’m a Nevadan first and foremost.”
Among Democratic candidates who are not incumbents, the responses to Biden have also been mixed, reflecting a broader Democratic strategy to try to distance the races from national politics. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said he tells candidates to run on “who you are as a person.”
As Democrats tout their record, many worry that Biden has not done enough to promote his own successes, such as a pandemic relief package and a bipartisan infrastructure bill. Peters said Biden should “go out and travel around the country and talk about what he has accomplished as a president.”
Biden allies such as Priorities USA, a Democratic group that recently announced a $30 million digital ad campaign in battleground states, are also engaged in an effort to improve his image.
“A key component of Priorities’ mission in the 2022 cycle is to ensure that voters know about Joe Biden’s accomplishments and how his agenda is benefiting their communities,” said the group’s executive director, Danielle Butterfield, in a statement.
Biden has said that he plans to run for reelection, giving him an added incentive in the midterms, since many of the states with pivotal congressional races — Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, among others — are also likely to be presidential battlegrounds.
Less-popular presidents can still bring in large fundraising sums, even if their personal campaign appearances are limited. Biden’s team has greenlighted fundraising emails in the president’s voice for the Democrats’ congressional and gubernatorial campaign committees, and he is planning to hold in-person and virtual fundraisers, according to Biden advisers. Biden and the Democratic National Committee recently approved a $15 million transfer to the party’s House and Senate campaign arms.
But some donors complain that the White House has not done enough to cultivate relationships with major benefactors, leading them to question whether Biden’s team is prepared for the rigors of collecting campaign cash in coming months.
Operatives in both parties said they do not anticipate that Biden will be the only factor in Senate races. Beyond the unique contours of each state, some Republicans worry that controversial or untested candidates may hurt their chances. Some are also concerned about Trump, fearing his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen could distract from inflation, crime and other issues resonating with swing voters this year.
House races can reflect the national mood more closely than Senate races, and the battle for the House is expected to largely run through suburban areas, where Democrats found success during the Trump administration but face head winds this year.
Now, some vulnerable Democrats are welcoming Biden, even as they push him and other party leaders to do a better job communicating what they have done since taking control of the government.
“I don’t know one person, Democrat or Republican, who would try and reject the president” of their own party, said Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who appeared at an event with Biden in her district last year. But she added, “I think we need to do a better job of speaking to people’s pocketbooks and their kids.”
Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.) said he “can’t think of a front-liner who isn’t excited to have President Biden in their district.”
“He still works,” Maloney said.