At a news conference last month, Biden said he would be “deeply involved” in the midterms. “We’re going to be raising a lot of money. We’re going to be out there making sure that we’re helping all of those candidates,” he said. “And scores of them have already asked me to come in and campaign with them, to go out and make the case in plain, simple language as to what it is we’ve done, what we want to do, and why we think it’s important.”