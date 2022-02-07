The theory that drives Rogan, that QAnon guy and so many others is, in essence, that in a world without trustworthy experts, everyone can be a trustworthy expert. People like scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or doctors who are interviewed on mainstream cable news outlets are treated with skepticism because what was once their defining value — their credentialed expertise — has now collapsed into a negative: They think they know better just because they have some degree. The published research, the citations from others in their field, the years of familiarity with the subject matter — all of that was once distilled into “this is who they say you should talk to.” But now the spirit of contrarianism appends a “so don’t.”