“We’re going to get something done. It will probably be a short-term CR, and it will be this coming week to give us a little more time,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said Sunday on MSNBC. “Negotiations are very vigorous, and I think that we’re going to get agreement both on the top line, how much spending is going to be in, and how it will be spent.”