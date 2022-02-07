It found its way to Fox twice just this weekend.
In a truly unfortunate confluence of circumstances, comedian Heather McDonald reportedly told a joke that included referencing her vaccinated-and-boosted status right around the time she passed out and fractured her skull.
Fox’s Twitter account blasted the story out with the following language: “NO LAUGHING MATTER: Comedian collapses on stage, fractures skull after declaring she’s triple vaxxed.”
How do you know that implication is dicey, at best? Because it doesn’t actually appear in the story itself — and doesn’t appear to have ever been in there, according to the Wayback Machine. All the story says is that McDonald “told a joke about coronavirus vaccines and fell to the floor.” It says nothing about her vaccination status. Those close to McDonald have cited dehydration is a potential cause.
McDonald did reference her vaccinated-and-boosted status in the joke, according to a separate and linked report from TMZ. But Fox apparently decided this information wasn’t relevant enough for the story — perhaps worrying (validly!) that people might draw such a connection — but then apparently decided it would be a great way to get engagement for the story. (It then tweeted the same thing hours later.)
Just the day prior, Fox also ran a lengthy piece on a New Jersey mother who fell ill shortly after getting a vaccine — a vaccine she said she didn’t want to get but felt compelled to. She wanted to take part in her pre-wedding events for her daughter’s upcoming nuptials in New York City, which was launching vaccine requirements for many businesses.
The story’s headline reads: “NJ mom, forced to get vaccine before a family wedding, ends up in the ER.” An accompanying tweet again features a tabloid-y ALL CAPS lead-in: “BAD JAB: Mom of bride lands in ER after mandates force her to get COVID vax for wedding.”
Just to emphasize: “BAD JAB.”
This piece is much more explicit about implying and even flat-out stating a connection between the vaccine and the mother falling ill with “a blazing headache and very high blood pressure.” “The path she chose wound up putting her life in jeopardy,” the story says. It adds: “The family was simply trying to do their best to follow the rules, with unexpected consequences.”
What is the evidence for them actually being connected? The story merely says, “She and her doctors attributed the episode directly to the vaccine.”
And it’s possible the two things are indeed connected. Headaches, in particular, have been linked to the vaccines, though severe reactions are rare. The connection between the vaccines and a rise in blood pressure is much more tenuous. It’s just something that is probably worth nailing down with more specificity. The story also makes no reference to the data we have on how rare such side effects are, which would seem to be important context.
These are merely the latest examples of influential people on the right — some who have previously encouraged vaccination — increasingly catering to vaccine skeptics.
Fox’s Twitter account has also recently cast those resisting mandated vaccines as heroic figures, repeatedly calling them “FREEDOM FIGHTERS” — including a man who has refused to get a vaccine required to receive a needed kidney transplant.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has encouraged vaccination and called them safe and effective, but he has for months taken something of a turn. This has been punctuated by him hiring a prominent vaccine skeptic as his surgeon general, with predictable results.
Other Fox hosts have used the increase in breakthrough cases among the vaccinated to suggest the “vaccines aren’t working” — particularly after the death of Colin Powell. They’ve done so while often ignoring the vaccines’ still-very-strong record in keeping people from dying or requiring hospitalization, as well as Powell’s significant comorbidities.
Former president Donald Trump would very much like credit for the production of the vaccines and has even encouraged boosters as others in his party shy away from it. But in October, his son Eric Trump spoke at a conference put on by prominent anti-vaccine activists. The elder Trump has also backed off his promotion of the vaccines somewhat amid a clash with DeSantis.
The arguments of those anti-vaccine activists have long had a home on Fox, particularly on Tucker Carlson’s show and other opinion shows. But to the extent it continues to bleed into other coverage and the framing of stories and tweets from the hard-news side, that’s notable.
What we’re increasingly seeing is that the market for vaccine skepticism on the right has spoken, and politicians and influencers are responding accordingly. While most Republicans are vaccinated, most are now spurning boosters, which suggests the universe of true vaccine believers in the audience has shrunk. To the extent this becomes more than the offhand mention of Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data, it could mark a significant shift in our vaccine politics.