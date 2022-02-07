Part of this is a function of the eradication of laws limiting restrictions on Black voting. (The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed in the 88th Congress, just before the number of elected Black representatives began to increase.) Part of it, too, was the creation of House districts aimed at consolidating the voting power of Black residents. On average, Republican-held districts in the House were about 9 percent Black in 2020, according to Census Bureau data. Democratic-held ones were about 15 percent Black. The most-Black Republican-held district, Georgia’s 12th, was about a third Black. The most-Black Democratic-held district is just under two-thirds Black.