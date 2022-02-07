On Sunday morning, in observation of the month, the party offered a statistic from its official Twitter account.
“Over 40″ is an interesting formulation, of course — not quite “almost 50″ but certainly better than “dozens” — except when you consider the party’s history and except when you consider how many candidates are on the ballot in November.
If you are reading this, I will assume that you are familiar with the broad demographic composition of America’s two largest political parties. The Democratic Party is far more diverse than is the Republican Party; in fact, the Democratic Party was more diverse in 1996 than the GOP was a quarter-century later.
The central reason for that is that non-White Americans largely describe themselves as Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. That’s particularly true among Black Americans, who have been far more likely to identify as Democrats than Republicans for about 60 years.
About 58 years, to be precise — since the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the bill that Lyndon B. Johnson would later tell aide Bill Moyers “delivered the South to the Republican Party for a long time to come.” The civil rights movement wasn’t the original trigger for Black Americans’ shift to the Democrats; that was in 1948, when Harry S. Truman pledged to focus on civil rights. But the passage of that bill — and, certainly, the response to it — helped cement Black Americans’ loyalty to Democrats.
This shift is often purposefully ignored in modern rhetoric. The Republican Party was the party of Abraham Lincoln, we are reminded, and the GOP the party that brought slavery to an end. But then Johnson’s prediction came true, and the Democratic Jim Crow South slowly became a deep-red Republican bastion. Civil rights divided the Democratic Party in 1948, with a pro-segregation presidential candidate, Strom Thurmond, going on to carry four Southern states that would otherwise have been easy Truman wins. The party of Lincoln transitioned into the party of Lee Atwater. Thurmond became a Republican in 1964.
You can see that switch when you consider the number of Black people elected to the House of Representatives. During the Civil War, the number of representatives dropped because of state secessions. Shortly after the war, the South elected several Black candidates to the House — as Republicans. But that was not long-lasting, thanks in large part to the creation of the segregated society that emerged in the South and that often focused on intentionally limiting the voting power of Black citizens.
Eventually, Black candidates began getting elected to Congress in large numbers — almost all as Democrats. There are 50 percent more Black Democrats serving in Congress than there are Black primary candidates being touted in that tweet by the GOP.
Part of this is a function of the eradication of laws limiting restrictions on Black voting. (The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed in the 88th Congress, just before the number of elected Black representatives began to increase.) Part of it, too, was the creation of House districts aimed at consolidating the voting power of Black residents. On average, Republican-held districts in the House were about 9 percent Black in 2020, according to Census Bureau data. Democratic-held ones were about 15 percent Black. The most-Black Republican-held district, Georgia’s 12th, was about a third Black. The most-Black Democratic-held district is just under two-thirds Black.
Then there’s the flip side to the Republican Party’s tweet. Forty Black candidates is not a lot when you consider that there are more than 220 House seats in which a Republican incumbent is not running. About 13 percent of the country is Black; if all of those 40-plus candidates were running for the House, that would mean that only about 18 percent of seats the party was hoping to fill included Black candidates in the primary.
But there are a lot more than 220 seats included in the GOP’s “both local and federal office” descriptor.
Ballotpedia collects data on contested races in each election. In 2018, the midterm most analogous to this year, it counted about 2,400 city- and county-level races, ranging from mayors to council members to lower-tier positions. Combine that with all of the seats up for election in the House and Senate this year and you land at, say, 45 primary candidates in about 2,800 contests — or about 1.6 percent of them.
It’s not clear if “local” in the tweet includes the state level. If it does, add 6,700 races for state executive positions, the judiciary and state legislatures. That’s 9,500 total races or thereabouts. Fielding 45 Black primary candidates in them would be less than half of 1 percent of the total.
These things are related, of course. The Republican Party has relatively few Black candidates for its positions because relatively few Black Americans are Republicans. The party finds hope in the results of the 2020 election, when Donald Trump improved slightly with Black men compared with how the party had fared in 2018. There has long been an opportunity for the GOP if it could peel away some Black voters, but that has long proved to be easier said than done.
This was the point of the tweet, of course: The GOP was presenting itself as a viable home for Black voters in 2022. The challenge is that, in trying to make that case, the party also highlighted the fact that it has failed to do so for at least six decades.