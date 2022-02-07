RUBIO: … They’re focused well beyond January 6. There are people, for example, like in an older member of the RNC whose husband just died. And she wasn’t even in Washington on January 6.

MARGARET BRENNAN: But that’s not what the censure said.

RUBIO: She signed some papers. She wasn’t even in Washington on January 6. She can’t afford to lawyer up. And she’s being harassed by this commission.