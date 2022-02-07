“One year ago, I told this group that Joe was going to fight for community colleges,” Jill Biden, a longtime educator, told the group Monday. “But Joe has also had to make compromises. Congress hasn’t passed the Build Back Better agenda — yet. And free community college is no longer a part of that package.”
The president said at a news conference last month that his Build Back Better legislation was not going to pass Congress intact, an acknowledgment of opposition to some provisions by two members of his own party: Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).
Biden sounded an optimistic note, saying: “I think we can break the package up, get as much as we can now, and come back and fight for the rest later.”
His roughly $2 trillion package includes provisions that overhaul the nation’s health care, education, climate, immigration and tax laws.
Since then, there has been little sign of progress, with no active negotiations between the White House and Manchin or Sinema. For the time being, Democrats lack the votes to pass anything without the help of Republicans, given that Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) is not expected to return for weeks following a recent stroke.
The president is continuing to promote major parts of his agenda, however, in public appearances.
In her speech Monday, Jill Biden pledged that her husband would continue his advocacy on behalf of community colleges.
“Governing does have one thing in common with sports,” she said. “When you get knocked down, you have to get back up. When you lose, you work harder and you come back for more.”
“Joe doesn’t quit. He doesn’t give up,” she said. “He is keeping his promise to rebuild our middle class, and he knows that community colleges do just that. He knows that you are our greatest resource and our best investment. He will keep fighting for us.”