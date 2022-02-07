Lander, who has been involved in the Biden administration’s work on the coronavirus pandemic, will continue working with the Biden administration but will face disciplinary measures “to correct the behavior,” an OSTP spokesperson said.
In a note to staff sent Friday and obtained by The Washington Post, Lander acknowledged that he’d failed to “set a respectful tone for our community.”
“I have spoken to colleagues within OSTP in a disrespectful or demeaning way,” Lander wrote. “It is never acceptable for me to speak that way. I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly, or were present at the time.”
Politico first reported that the investigation had been sparked by a complaint from Rachel Wallace, Lander’s then-general counsel, last year after she accused him of bullying. Politico obtained a January briefing on the review’s findings. In the recording, Christian Peele, the White House’s deputy director of management and administration for personnel, said the review found evidence “of instances of multiple women having complained to other staff about negative interactions with Dr. Lander, where he spoke to them in a demeaning or abrasive way in front of other staff.”
In an interview with Politico, Wallace said Lander “retaliated against staff for speaking out and asking questions by calling them names, disparaging them, embarrassing them in front of their peers, laughing at them, shunning them, taking away their duties, and replacing them or driving them out of the agency.”
“Numerous women have been left in tears, traumatized, and feeling vulnerable and isolated,” she said.
The White House, in statements to The Post, did not mention Wallace by name, but said that while the internal review did not find credible evidence of gender-based discrimination, it did deem it appropriate to reassign the complainant.
In his note to staff, Lander said he “deeply” regrets his actions and that he will “take concrete steps to promote a better workplace.” Per a White House spokesperson, Lander has met with senior administration officials to talk about the seriousness of his offense.
Lander’s position as head of the OSTP was elevated to Cabinet-rank by Biden last year and he stood next to the president last week when he announced the relaunch of the “Cancer Moonshot” initiative. He is scheduled to testify about accelerating biomedical research Tuesday before the House’s Health Subcommittee.