Politico first reported that the investigation had been sparked by a complaint from Rachel Wallace, Lander’s then-general counsel, last year after she accused him of bullying. Politico obtained a January briefing on the review’s findings. In the recording, Christian Peele, the White House’s deputy director of management and administration for personnel, said the review found evidence “of instances of multiple women having complained to other staff about negative interactions with Dr. Lander, where he spoke to them in a demeaning or abrasive way in front of other staff.”