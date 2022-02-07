“Barrett has a hard-to-rattle temperament…Despite her pro-forma circumspection, her answers on issues from guns to climate change left little doubt that she would feel at home on a Court that is more conservative than it’s been in decades. Yet she also represented a major shift. Daniel Bennett, a professor at John Brown University, a Christian college in Arkansas, who studies the intersection of faith and politics, told me that Barrett is ‘more embedded in the conservative Christian legal movement than any Justice we’ve ever had,’” Margaret Talbot writes for the New Yorker.