What Pence did not say, though, was that the rationale Trump offered for his demand — that fraud and irregularities tainted the election results — was unfounded. It would have been hard for Pence to say this, certainly, given that his position on the subject for months has not been that Trump was wrong in the breadth of his claims, but in the specifics. Mirroring others in his party who are not eager to invoke Trump’s wrath, Pence in March wrote that there were “significant” irregularities in the 2020 results, problems that he found “troubling.”