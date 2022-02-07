With escalating worry about a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany has faced widespread criticism for not taking a more active role with European allies in preparing a response.
“We expect them to talk significantly about the situation in Ukraine and Russia,” said a senior Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview the White House meeting between Biden and Scholz. “They’ll likely discuss their shared concerns about Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border and their shared commitment to both ongoing diplomatic efforts to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions, as well as ongoing efforts to ensure deterrence to further Russian aggression.”
They plan to discuss a sanctions package, the official said, as well as U.S. views about a major national gas pipeline connecting Germany and Russia. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is nearly complete, has long been a thorny issue between the two countries, with the United States expressing concern that it could give Russia leverage over Germany while harming Ukraine by weakening its status as a conduit for Russian natural gas.
“We have made our position very clear, which is that if Russia invades Ukraine one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward,” the senior administration official said.
The official declined to say whether they have a German commitment on that position.
“What I can say is that we’ve had extensive common conversations with the Germans,” the official said. “We’re confident that the Germans share our concerns with Russian aggression, that they’re very involved in our ongoing efforts on both deterrence and diplomacy.”
While Biden often touts his long history with world leaders, his relationship with Scholz is relatively new. It will be Scholz’s first visit to Washington since he took office two months ago.
Biden and Scholz met at the Group of 20 summit in Rome last year, and they have had several calls since then. But their personal relationship is not nearly as extensive as Biden’s was with Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, one of Europe’s most important leaders over her 16 years in office. On her final visit to Washington over the summer, there was evident warmth as she referred to Biden as “Dear Joe” and he remarked, “She knows the Oval Office as well as I do.”
While the potential conflict between Ukraine and Russia is expected to be among the most pressing issues, Biden and Scholz also plan to discuss the pandemic, climate change, stability in the Western Balkans and China’s aggressive economic practices and human rights abuses.
Scholz’s trip to Washington will provide an opportunity to attempt to repair Germany’s dented reputation at home and overseas over his government’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, which has forced the new chancellor to fend off questions on whether Germany can be relied upon as an ally.
Some German newspapers have dubbed it a “crisis mission” amid criticism over Berlin’s wavering response on financial measures, blocking weapons deliveries to Ukraine, and what some see as a lack of leadership amid the flurry of diplomacy to try to defuse war.
“Where is Scholz?” headlines asked last week, while the hashtag #woistscholz also trended on Twitter. The damage to Berlin’s reputation was considered so dire late last month that according to a leaked memo, Emily Haber, the German ambassador to Washington, cabled home to warn: “Berlin we have a problem.”
Washington sees Germany’s stance as being born out of a desire to maintain its gas supplies, Der Spiegel reported the cable said.
“How does it feel when allies are classifying Germany’s attitude as unreliable?” Scholz was asked in an interview last week with ZDF television. When he rejected that assertion, the interviewer interrupted to bring up Haber’s cable. “Our allies know full well what they have in us,” Scholz maintained, citing the government’s financial support to Kyiv.
But Kyiv has gone as far as accusing Germany of encouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack through its statements on financial sanctions and weapons. And just two months after Scholz was sworn in, his reputation has taken a hit, with public support for his government crumbling.
After his party won elections in September, polls now put it in second place for the first time, while 63 percent of Germans are dissatisfied with the government’s handling of the Ukraine crisis, according to a survey last week by the polling agency Forsa.
Known for his dry and cautious public statements, Scholz was initially reluctant to link Germany’s new gas pipeline from Russia, Nord Stream 2, to any Russian aggression, saying it was a private project.
Though he has since said “all options” are on the table on the economic side if Russia attacks Ukraine, he has still urged caution, saying those measures need to be carefully considered. Meanwhile, Berlin’s position on sending arms to Ukraine has brought ridicule.
White House officials expect that to be a portion of the discussion.
“I know there’s been a lot of churn over this question about is Germany going to send arms or what sort of role is it playing on the security side,” the senior Biden administration official said.
In seeking to play down some of the divisions, the official also noted that Germany is the second-largest donor to Ukraine and has been supportive of U.S.-led military efforts.
“The beauty of having an alliance with 30 NATO allies is that different allies step up to take different approaches to different parts of the problem,” the official said. “So really, across the board, we have continued to work in close cooperation with Germany on the sanctions front.”
An announcement that Germany would send 5,000 helmets was roundly mocked in Kyiv, as Estonia complained that Berlin was refusing to issue permission for it to transfer a consignment of decades-old, third-hand Howitzers.
But Germany also has deep economic ties with Moscow as Russia’s second-largest trading partner. Much of that is because of gas sales, with 39 percent of German natural gas imported from Russia.
It has been a baptism by fire for Scholz after Merkel’s 16-year tenure. He has had to overcome not only splits in his coalition over how to handle Russia, but also within his Social Democrats, with a left-leaning wing that still brings up the advantages of a strategy of detente with Moscow as espoused by the party’s Cold War chancellor, Willy Brandt.
Another of the Social Democrats’ former chancellors, Gerhard Schröder, already head of the board of directors at Nord Stream 2, has also been nominated to join the board of directors at state-owned Russian energy giant Gazprom.
The trip to Washington is “too late,” Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany’s Christian Democrats, told the Bild newspaper on Sunday.
“In the midst of the greatest threat to peace and freedom in Europe, the chancellor has largely disappeared,” he said. “All his predecessors would have done it differently.”
After the visit to Washington, Scholz will fly to Kyiv next week and on to Moscow, where he will meet with Putin.