Biden and Scholz met at the Group of 20 summit in Rome last year, and they have had several calls since then. But their personal relationship is not nearly as extensive as Biden’s was with Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, one of Europe’s most important leaders over her 16 years in office. On her final visit to Washington over the summer, there was evident warmth as she referred to Biden as “Dear Joe” and he remarked, “She knows the Oval Office as well as I do.”