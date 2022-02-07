“Interviews with more than a dozen current and former workers … suggest that organizers face another uphill battle in a place where working at the BHM1 Amazon warehouse is still considered one of the best jobs in town, with a starting wage of more than $15,” Rachel writes. “While some workers are weary of automated performance measures and near-constant monitoring, others are happy to have a job that offers competitive pay and perks such as health-care coverage and help paying for college tuition.”