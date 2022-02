“It's my responsibility to set a respectful tone for our community. It's clear that I have not lived up to this responsibility,” Lander wrote. “This is not only wrong, but also inconsistent with our Safe and Respectful Workplace Policy. It is never acceptable for me to speak that way. I am deeply sorry for my conduct. I especially want to apologize to those of you who I treated poorly or were present at the time.” The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Politico.