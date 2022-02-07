Dissenting Justice Elena Kagan called the court’s order “a disservice to Black Alabamians who under [Supreme Court] precedent have had their electoral power diminished — in violation of a law this Court once knew to buttress all of American democracy.”
The unanimous lower court panel noted that over the past decade, the number of White Alabamians had declined while the state’s Black population grew, and now accounts for 27 percent of the state’s overall population. That means the state’s map should contain two districts with either Black majorities or “in which Black voters otherwise have an opportunity” to elect representatives they favor, the panel said.
“Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the panel wrote in a 225-page ruling, finding challengers of the map were “substantially likely” to prevail on claims that the new maps violate the Voting Rights Act.
“We find that the plaintiffs will suffer an irreparable harm if they must vote in the 2022 congressional elections based on a redistricting plan that violates federal law,” the ruling stated.
The creation of a second congressional district favorable to minorities would be a boon for Democrats, who hold only one district.
The panel was composed of Judge Stanley Marcus from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, nominated by President Bill Clinton, and District Court Judges Anna M. Manasco and Terry F. Moorer, both chosen by President Donald Trump.
The case is the first for current Supreme Court justices to consider how to apply the Voting Rights Act to racial gerrymandering. In 2019, the court said federal courts had no role in policing partisan gerrymandering.
The judges delayed the qualifying period for congressional elections and gave the Alabama legislature two weeks to draw a new map. The judges said it would not be difficult because plaintiffs had already submitted nearly a dozen maps that showed that it could be done.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) told the Supreme Court that the lower court got it wrong.
“The court-ordered redraw marks a radical change from decades of Alabama’s congressional plans,” Marshall wrote. “It will result in a map that can be drawn only by placing race first above race-neutral districting criteria, sorting and splitting voters across the State on the basis of race alone.”
Alabama’s Republican members of Congress running for reelection also asked the Supreme Court to step in.
“Alabama’s long-standing single majority-minority district comes as no surprise,” they wrote. “It is a consequence not of nefarious motives, but of dispersion and intermingling of state residents regardless of race.”
Marshall said the only way to create a second district majority-minority district would be to “split Gulf-area residents along racial lines, connecting black voters in urban Mobile with black voters in rural counties stretching more than 200 miles to the east.”
Alabama’s lone majority-Black district was also created by federal court order, decades ago, and has always been represented by a Black Democrat, currently Rep. Terri A. Sewell.
The challengers to the plan passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Kay Ivey (R) include a state senator and the Alabama NAACP. They contend that Sewell’s district had been packed with more Black voters than necessary to ensure a minority candidate would win, and that the rest of the state’s Black voters have been spread across other congressional districts in numbers too small to make a difference.
In their filing, they say they have fulfilled Supreme Court precedent by “showing that it is possible to draw an additional majority-Black district in Alabama consistent with traditional districting principles.”
They said drawing such districts does not require race “to predominate over other factors. Alabama’s contrary argument seeks a wholesale revision” of Voting Rights Act precedent.
The case is Merrill v. Milligan.