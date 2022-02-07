Such contestation with the U.N. Security Council is nothing new, our research shows, but such encounters have decreased dramatically since the end of the Cold War. According to the U.N. Charter, the Security Council is responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security. In the past 30 years or so, it has embraced that mandate and increased both its activity and its perceived legitimacy. The council meets nearly every day and passes more than 100 resolutions a year.