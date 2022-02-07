David Perdue, who is running in the Republican primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, blasted both Abrams and Kemp in a statement, saying that “Abrams’ hypocrisy knows no bounds” and that “Kemp has failed students and parents by allowing liberal school districts to force mask mandates upon them.” He has vowed to end mandates if he is elected.
In a statement her campaign posted to Instagram, Abrams called the criticism a “pathetic, transparent and silly attack” that was “pitiful and predictable.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Abrams was wearing a mask but removed it before she began to speak and for the photos. Abrams has since deleted her social media posts with the photo.
“One of Stacey’s opponents downplayed the virus while trading stock to profit off the pandemic after his private coronavirus briefings as a Senator,” her campaign wrote. “Another of her opponents attacked mayors seeking to protect their citizens and has failed to expand access to Medicaid even as rural hospitals close.”
Abrams is far from the first to run afoul of the ever-shifting rules surrounding coronavirus restrictions, and she will probably not be the last, as political fights over mask and vaccination mandates remain heated heading into the next election cycle.
In London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting to remain in office as he faces public backlash over the “Partygate” scandal. Police are investigating several parties at Johnson’s office and residence that took place in the earlier months of the pandemic in violation of his own government’s coronavirus restrictions.
Stateside, mask etiquette continues to dog politicians. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), who is running for reelection, posted photos of herself at indoor campaign events over the weekend. Though she appeared to be standing several feet from her audience, Slotkin, like Abrams, was the only person not wearing a mask in the photos. And like Abrams, Slotkin quickly received similar criticism.
New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) was recently pictured without a mask indoors, despite the statewide indoor mask mandate, days after vowing to keep mask mandates in place in New York’s schools.
One of newly elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) first actions after taking office was to ban mask mandates in Virginia’s public schools, an order that seven school boards sued to stop and that has been temporarily halted by a Virginia judge.
Youngkin has made a point of appearing maskless recently and emphasizing “personal choice,” even in parts of the state where the majority of residents support continuing to wear them. Last week, while Youngkin visited a grocery store in Alexandria, a customer called out the governor over his lack of a mask.
“We’re all making choices today,” Youngkin responded, according to footage captured by WUSA 9 News.
“Yeah, look around you, governor. You’re in Alexandria! Read the room, buddy!” the woman retorted. She was swiftly approached by someone who appeared to stop her from speaking out again, which prompted her to protest: “He’s my governor, too. I get to say what I want.”
Most of the other shoppers in the video were wearing masks. The Virginia Department of Health recommends wearing a mask indoors, noting that there remains high transmission of the coronavirus.
Both Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) face criticism after being photographed at a recent NFL game at SoFi Stadium without face masks. In several photos posted to social media by former basketball star Magic Johnson, Garcetti, Newsom and their companions are all maskless.
“Why do my kids have to mask at recess tomorrow while you rich and connected folks get to ignore the rules?!?” one Twitter user commented.
Garcetti denied that he had put anyone at risk of infection, saying he had worn his mask “the entire game.”
“When people ask for a photograph, I hold my breath and I put it here and people can see that,” Garcetti told reporters, referring to his mask in his hand. “There is a zero percent chance of infection from that.”
SoFi Stadium spokesman Russ Simons reiterated to ABC 7 News that masks are required for everyone in the stadium 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating and drinking.
“And that doesn’t mean buy a bucket of popcorn and eat it for two hours,” Simons added. “Actively eating and drinking — we are on to you. The staff is on hand to remind people to mask up.”
Newsom was among the first politicians to weather a controversy for breaking his own coronavirus rules, when he attended a birthday party at the French Laundry restaurant in 2020, amid the virus’s early surge.
Former Alaska governor and GOP vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin violated New York City’s health and safety measures after she was pictured dining at a restaurant — twice — after testing positive for the coronavirus. Local guidelines advise people who test positive to be in isolation for five days after their positive test.
Adams’s deputy press secretary, Jonah Allon, lambasted Palin, who has said she is unvaccinated, for her “complete disregard for the health and safety of small business workers and her fellow patrons.”
“The city offers multiple resources to support isolation for those who test positive for COVID-19, and we encourage Ms. Palin to join the 98 percent of New Yorkers who report they have followed guidance on isolation and have helped New York City stop the spread,” Allon said then.
Several GOP lawmakers have outright refused to wear facial coverings in Congress, flouting rules established at the beginning of the pandemic and incurring hefty fines as they do so. Georgia Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew S. Clyde have together amassed more than $100,000 in fines for continuing to defy the mask mandate on the House floor.
Greene last year compared mask mandates to the Nazi practice of labeling Jews with Star of David badges. Though she later apologized after visiting the Holocaust Museum, she soon made another Nazi-era comparison, calling people leading efforts to convince people to get the coronavirus vaccine “medical brown shirts.”
Timothy Bella, Felicia Sonmez and Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.