That’s even after White House lawyers explicitly told him about the law requiring that he preserve all this, my colleagues report. One of the more charitable ways to read into his propensity for ripping up official documents is that it was a habit, almost like a nervous tic. But that doesn’t explain why boxes of official records went with him to Mar-a-Lago rather than being handed over to the National Archives. (Trump advisers told The Post that these boxes had mementos rather than official records.)