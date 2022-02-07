The law is called the Presidential Records Act. And Trump is the most egregious violator of it in the law’s 44 years of existence, historians say. “Since [Richard] Nixon, there is no example of a president just pretending the law doesn’t exist,” presidential historian Robert David Johnson said.
Ignoring this law is also a way to obscure history and make it more difficult for future administrations to govern. But as with so many of the norms that Trump steamrolled while president, there is very little chance that he will be held accountable for doing so. Here’s more about it.
What the law says
It says that presidents must preserve all historically relevant material.
Every president since the 1930s, after Calvin Coolidge, preserved a sizable chunk of their records, often to be displayed in their presidential libraries. But it wasn’t until 1978, after Nixon tried to keep many of his documents private, that Congress passed a law codifying the practice.
The law says the executive branch has to preserve these records and hand them over to the National Archives and Records Administration. That agency makes many of these documents publicly available 12 years after the president leaves office. (Before this law, Lyndon B. Johnson gifted tapes of his conversations with President John F. Kennedy, on the condition that they wouldn’t become public until 50 years after his death).
Ronald Reagan was the first president to be subject to this law.
Why the law is important
Without it, presidents were the ones deciding which records to share with the public. And, thus, they were shaping history in the way they wanted it to be told. Nixon’s library originally portrayed the Watergate scandal only as an attack on Nixon, rather than an abuse of power on his part. (The Nixon estate lost a 20-year litigation battle to keep the more damaging parts of Watergate out of his presidential library.)
“It’s a better society when the public has access to documents that are produced on the public’s behalf,” Johnson said. “So what both Nixon and Trump did, they are really striking at the heart of the definition of transparency.”
The National Archives’ Latin motto (“Littera Scripta Manet”) loosely translates to “The Written Word Endures.” Its role is to help protect the nation’s history by preserving access to government records, which then allows Americans to hold elected officials accountable for their past actions.
The law also facilitates transitions of presidents, by letting the incoming administration read up on what the outgoing administration was doing.
How it works
The archivists at the National Archives — this is the same agency that is in a dispute about whether to add the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution now — oversee this whole process.
At the end of the president’s administration, officials must hand over official documents — typically amounting to tens of thousands of pages — and tapes to the federal government. That can include national security briefs, handwritten notes, daily presidential logs and calendars, emails and faxes, and records. The law also requires that presidents and their staffers take “every practical step” to preserve all this.
The National Archives culls the documents and decides which ones to preserve, which ones can become public, and which ones should be private or redacted, based on potential national security concerns or other reasons. A president can destroy a document only after receiving permission from archivists to do so.
The law also set up a system for people to appeal to the National Archives for a record that was redacted. Johnson says that he goes to battle with the National Archives regularly for documents and that he often loses.
What Trump did
Every president has violated the Presidential Records Act in some way — by using personal phones for texts or emails, for example — but those violations are arguably built into the law, Johnson said.
The law assumes presidents and their administrations are acting in good faith by doing their best to preserve documents, and there’s no one policing them on that: “It almost has to be unenforceable: There is no way you could have a system where an archivist spends his or her time, 24 hours a day, in the Oval Office and Cabinet rooms, picking up each document as it comes along.”
What Trump did, though, is on a whole other level. According to Post reporting, he tore up hundreds of documents — perhaps more — indiscriminately. His aides used burn bags to destroy documents rather than hand them over.
That’s even after White House lawyers explicitly told him about the law requiring that he preserve all this, my colleagues report. One of the more charitable ways to read into his propensity for ripping up official documents is that it was a habit, almost like a nervous tic. But that doesn’t explain why boxes of official records went with him to Mar-a-Lago rather than being handed over to the National Archives. (Trump advisers told The Post that these boxes had mementos rather than official records.)
“The biggest takeaway I have from that behavior is it reflects a conviction that he was above the law,” presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky told my colleagues. “He did not see himself bound by those things.”
What the enforcement mechanisms are
There really aren’t any. The law assumes presidents and their administrations will make a good-faith effort to comply. My Post colleagues report that a number of White House staffers did try; they would rush in and piece together Trump’s ripped-up documents.
The law is really more of a guideline, said James Grossman, executive director of the American Historical Association. “So if you have people in the White House who want to make things work, then they have guidelines to follow. I doubt it occurred to anybody when it was passed that it would need an enforcement mechanism.”
In Trump’s final month in office, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introduced legislation to tighten up the records act, mainly by proposing that an archivist review documents every year of an administration, rather than waiting for the end. And it proposes taking away public funding for an outgoing president’s library if he doesn’t comply. The bill hasn’t gained much traction in Congress.
Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.